A man caused minor damage at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City after jumping onto the main altar and knocking over 19th-century candelabra worth over INR 20 lakhs. A viral video shows him climbing onto the altar, pulling off the cloth, and disrupting the sacred space before security intervened. The suspect, reportedly from Romania, was detained by Vatican Police and later handed over to Italian authorities. A Vatican spokesperson stated that the individual has a “serious mental disability.” The incident comes as the Catholic Church prepares for its 2025 jubilee year, expecting 32 million pilgrims in Rome. The basilica’s altar, beneath Bernini’s famous stone canopy, was recently restored. Authorities are investigating the matter. Flash Mob Robbery in US: Dozens Loot, Ransack Gas Station in Oakland, Store Owner Says Cops Took Hours to Respond; Video Surfaces.

Man Vandalises Altar at St Peter’s Basilica

A man desecrates the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican by climbing on top of it and throwing six candelabras to the ground. pic.twitter.com/2Bil7ORaEK — Maestro (@BelloMaestro) February 8, 2025

