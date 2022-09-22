According to reports, about 200 pilot whales perished after they were stranded on a beach in Australia's Tasmania, Australia. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports also suggest that only 35 of the approximately 230 whales are still alive. In the videos that have gone viral, locals can be seen fighting to keep the whales alive with blankets and buckets of water.

200 Pilot Whales Perish After Being Stranded on a Beach in Tasmania

