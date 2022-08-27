Pakistan is reeling due to floods in the country. Heavy rains and flooding has wrecked havoc in the cash-strapped country. A Horrifying footage from South Pakistan of entire building washed away by floods on Saturday is making rounds on social media. Over 935 people are reported to be killed and more than 33 million affected due to floods. This is claimed to be the worst natural disaster for country in decades.
Watch Video:
Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022
