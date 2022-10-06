Greek Coast Guard launched rescue operations after two boats carrying refugees and migrants sank in the Aegean Sea. At least 15 are believed to be dead while the rescuers were looking for dozens still missing. 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesvos early on Thursday after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. A second rescue effort was launched near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 refugees and migrants hit rocks and sank late on Wednesday. Uttarkashi Avalanche: Expert Team from Gulmarg to Assist Rescue Trapped Mountaineers on Draupadi's Danda-II Mountain Peak

لقطات من إنقاذ خفر السواحل اليوناني مهاجرين بعد غرق زورقين أحدهما قبالة جزيرة #ليسبوس والآخر في جزيرة #سيتيرا#إرم_نيوز #greece pic.twitter.com/t0Bx4PdAOR — إرم نيوز (@eremnews) October 6, 2022

