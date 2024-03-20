Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong resigned on Wednesday, March 20, after just one year on the job. The government said that the Vietnamese Communist Party accepted the resignation, citing"shortcomings and violations of the rules." Earthquake in Vietnam: Five Tremors Reported in One Hour in Kon Tum Province.

Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong Resigns

BREAKING: Vietnam's president has resigned — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 20, 2024

'Shortcomings, Violations of Communist Party Rules'

🚨 BREAKING VIETNAM PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER ONE YEAR Vo Van Thuong steps down as Vietnam's President due to "shortcomings" and violations of Communist party rules, causing a "negative impact on public opinion." His resignation is linked to a decade-old corruption case in Quang… pic.twitter.com/JG4nC1em5L — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 20, 2024

