Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong resigned on Wednesday, March 20, after just one year on the job. The government said that the Vietnamese Communist Party accepted the resignation, citing"shortcomings and violations of the rules." Earthquake in Vietnam: Five Tremors Reported in One Hour in Kon Tum Province.

Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong Resigns

'Shortcomings, Violations of Communist Party Rules'

