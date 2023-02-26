In a shocking incident that took place in United States, a high school student eliminated his female teacher by pushing her on the ground and then pounced on her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, after the incident came to light, the high school student was arrested. Reportedly, the student attacked the teacher after she took his Nintendo Switch gaming console away from him during class. The injured teacher was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where she is said to be recovering. Brain-Eating Amoeba Naegleria Fowleri-Linked Death Reported in US; Florida Resident Dies of Rear Infection After Using Tap Water To Clean Sinuses.

High School Student Eliminates His Female Teacher

High School Student eliminates his female teacher and Ground and Pounds her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch... pic.twitter.com/QbjpxZS3xP — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) February 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)