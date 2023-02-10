A video of a herd of rhinoceros roaming around human establishments is going viral on social media. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The 13-second video clip shows two rhinos roaming freely in wat seems to be a hallway between two rooms. As the video moves further, the two animals can be seen looking inside the rooms before proceeding further. While sharing the video, Nanda said, "You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room. Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park." Video: Panic Among Locals As Leopard Seen Roaming on Road in UP’s Mandhana.

Rhinos Roam Inside a Building in Nepal

You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’… Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park. pic.twitter.com/iDwqWUv27U — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 9, 2023

