From October 1, travelers from non-visa waiver countries, including India, Brazil, China, Mexico, and Argentina, will have to pay an extra USD 250 “visa integrity fee” to enter the United States. This raises the total visa cost to USD 442, one of the highest in the world, according to the US Travel Association. The move comes as overseas arrivals to the US continue to decline, with July seeing a 3.1% year-on-year drop to 19.2 million visitors. Analysts say the new fee may further discourage travelers, adding pressure on airlines, tour operators, and the broader travel industry. The trend reflects the impact of stricter US immigration policies under President Donald Trump. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Indian Embassy in US Issues Emergency Helpline As Donald Trump’s USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Rule Takes Effect Today.

US to Impose USD 250 Visa Integrity Fee on Indian, Chinese, Brazilian Travelers from October 1

“Starting October 1, the United States will impose an additional $250 fee on travelers from non-visa waiver countries such as India, Brazil, and China. This fee will increase the total visa cost to $442.” pic.twitter.com/AdiOYKLVCK — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

