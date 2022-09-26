Russia President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to Edward Snowden. President Putin signed a decree that granted Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden. Edward Snowden fled United States after leaking secret files and was granted asylum in Russia in 2013. US authorities want Edward Snowden to return to the country where he will be facing criminal trial on charges of espionage.

Vladimir Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Edward Snowden

#BREAKING Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship: decree pic.twitter.com/NnGOZm0J1N — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 26, 2022

