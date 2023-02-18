UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine will be able to receive Typhoon fighter jets only after the war is over. "Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, only after Russia’s war against Ukraine is over," Wallace told Der Spiegel. Russia-Ukraine War: Austria Not To Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Leopard 2 Tanks.

⚡️Wallace: Ukraine to receive Typhoon fighters only after war ends British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has told Der Spiegel that Ukraine would receive modern fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, only after Russia's war against Ukraine is over. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 18, 2023

