Austria will not train Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 main battle tank, the Kyiv Independent reported. "Neutral Austria does not want to train Ukrainian troops on the Leopard 2 tank," Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner told public radio station O1 on Monday. Austria in January declared that it would not supply Leopard 2 tanks from its inventory to Ukraine, citing its neutrality. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Return Bodies of 61 Fallen Soldiers of Ukrainian Army.

Austria Not To Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Leopard 2 Tanks:

