The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond was sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. The rare diamond was sold at a whopping price of $49 Million, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. Reportedly, the auction house originally estimated its price at $21 million.

Williamson Pink Star Diamond Sells for Over $49 Million:

WATCH: Sotheby's sold the 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star gem for $49.9 million in Hong Kong, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction pic.twitter.com/Gt2m1QAE5P — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2022

