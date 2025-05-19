Wendy McMahon is stepping down as Chief of CBS News and Stations, indicating her disagreement with the parent company's handling of US President Donald Trump's lawsuit against "60 Minutes." "It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward," McMahon said in a note sent to CBS News staff Monday. "It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership." ‘Productive Day’: Donald Trump Hopes for Ceasefire Progress in Russia-Ukraine War in Monday Calls With Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Wendy McMahon Resigns as CBS News Chief

JUST IN - CBS News chief steps down amid tension over Trump lawsuit — NBC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 19, 2025

