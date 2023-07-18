According to the most recent Henley Passport Index, Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world. Singaporeans may travel to 192 of the world's 227 places without a visa, knocking Japan off the top rank after five years at the peak. Meanwhile, the Indian passport has also been moving up three spots from the previous year to claim the 80th position among the most potent passports. Indian passport holders can now travel to 57 countries without a visa. Passport Index 2022: Indian Passport Ranked 83rd, Check World's 10 Most And Least Powerful Passports.

Singapore Surpasses Japan To Take the Top Spot

#NSTworld #Singapore is now officially the most powerful #passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free, knocking Japan out of the top spot on the Henley Passport Index.https://t.co/XNLhEWvwb3 — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) July 18, 2023

There are more countries than ever before in the Top 10 ranking of the Henley Passport Index as the battle for first place becomes increasingly competitive. Explore the full ranking here: https://t.co/OVKIQXvypO #HenleyPassportIndex #HPI2023 #GMR2023 #investmentmigration pic.twitter.com/DGKZU6ukLl — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) July 18, 2023

