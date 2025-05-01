The world's oldest known person, Brazilian nun Canabarro Lucas, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, at the age of 116. Guinness World Records took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tributes. "We're saddened to learn that Inah Canabarro Lucas, the world's oldest person, has sadly passed away at the age of 116," Guinness World Records posted on X. The LongeviQuest database stated that Canabarro had died at the age of 116 years and 326 days, and that with her passing, Ethel Caterham from Surrey, United Kingdom, was now the oldest living person, aged 115 years and 252 days. Maria Branyas Morera Dies: World's Oldest Person Who Survived Spanish Flu and Coronavirus Pandemic Passes Away at 117.

Canabarro Lucas Dies

We're saddened to learn that Inah Canabarro Lucas, the world's oldest person, has sadly passed away at the age of 116.https://t.co/aRcBlafYsJ pic.twitter.com/zNmjT3C2ZP — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)