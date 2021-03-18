White House Press Secretary Speaks on Attacks on Asian Americans in US:

Reporter: ‘Why does the president think attacks on Asian Americans are increasing?’ Jen Psaki: ‘The damaging rhetoric during the prior admin, calling COVID 'the Wuhan virus,' led to perceptions of the Asian American community that are inaccurate [and] unfair’ pic.twitter.com/4WGdKExEmL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 18, 2021

