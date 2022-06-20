Ahead of the International Yoga Day 2022, yoga was performed at the Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Muscat, Oman on Monday. The yoga event was organised by India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) as part of 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav-75 days, 75 events'.

Check tweet:

Yoga performed at the Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Muscat, Oman, ahead of #InternationalDayofYoga It was organised by India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) as part of 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav-75 days, 75 events' (Source: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan Twitter Handle) pic.twitter.com/FggmQZ4WPM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

