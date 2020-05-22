15-Year-Old Jyoti Kumari Carries Injured Father From Gurugram to Darbhanga, Called for Trials By Cycle Federation of India (Watch Video)

Jyoti Kumari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown has truly added to the plight of the migrant labourers and others who have been stranded in various parts of India. Now here’s another story of this 15-year-old teenager Jyoti Kumari who cycles her way for 1,200 kilometres from Gurgram to Darbhanga in Bihar with her injured father as pillion. Jyoti, a resident of Gurugram asked her injured father to sit at the rear side carrier of her cycle as they went their way to Darbhanga. The duo started their journey from May 10 and the reached their native six days later. Little did she know that this would bag her a call from the Cycling Federation of India.

Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that if Kumari passes the trial she will be a trainee at the state-of-the-art National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex in Delhi. He also said that they spoke to the girl and she will be in Delhi as soon as the lockdown is over. All her travel and lodging expenses will be borne by the federation. For now, let's have a look at the video of the 15-year-old.

Reasoning out the trial, for Jyoti the Cycling Federation of India Chairman, said that travelling for 1,200 kilometres takes a lot of strength and thus they would want to test the same. As a part of the test, she will be made to sit on a computerised cycle and if Jyoti fulfils seven-eight parameters, she will be selected. Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan, who is an autorickshaw driver got injured a few days ago and with the lockdown, he was left with no source of income. He had to return the autorickshaw to the owner.