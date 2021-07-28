The Indian women's Hockey team will kick start Day Five of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star badminton player PV Sindhu. Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a good note on Sunday as she won her opening Group J match. The Indian shuttler will look to carry forward the momentum as she gears up for her second game on Wednesday. The Indian Women's Hockey Team will come up against defending Olympic Gold Medallists Great Britain in their third Pool A encounter. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 28: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 5.

Archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari will also be in action in the individual 1/32 eliminations stage. The Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls on Sunday. The two athletes will look to replicate the same tomorrow. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Highlights Day 4.

In the afternoon, shuttler Sai Praneeth will play his singles group play stage game. He had lost his first match against Israel's Misha Zilberman on Saturday. Except for Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain, all other boxers have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and Pooja Rani will look to bring out her A-game when she takes the field on Wednesday In another event, Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event tomorrow.