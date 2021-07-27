Shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary along with Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma will kick start Day Four of the Tokyo Olympics for India on Tuesday. India's Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are geared up to compete in the Mixed Team events tomorrow when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 27: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 4.

Shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil will participate in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event. While Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, and Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will lock horns in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Also, Indian Men's Hockey team will look to bounce back when they take on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning. The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy faced a defeat on Monday in the Group A Play Stage. Hoping to turn the tables, the duo will take the field again to improve their game and go one step ahead.

Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia on Monday. The star paddler will play his Round 3 match on Tuesday. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 26: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results

Sailors Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan will compete in the laser race while sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event. Except for Mary Kom, all other boxers have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and Lovlina Borgohain will look to bring out her A-game when she takes the field on Tuesday.