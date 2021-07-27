India's disappointments at not being able to add to their medal tally increased further on the fourth day, with mixed team shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failing to qualify for the medal round of the 10m Air Pistol event, despite ending on top at the end of Stage 1 of the event. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal's campaign too was cut to a premature end in the same event. In badminton, the pair of Satwik Sairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty won their match, but were unable to qualify for the quarter-finals. Table-tennis ace Sharath Kamal lost out in the third round of the men's singles competition. But in all of this, the bright spots for India came through the men's hockey team, which defeated Spain 3-0 to script a comeback, after being thrashed 7-1 by Australia a day earlier. Also, boxer Lovlina Borghoain qualified for the quarter-final in the women's welter (64-69 kg) event after defeating Germany's Nadine Apetz in the Preliminary Round of 16 clash. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Defender Amit Rohidas Completes 100 Senior International Caps for Indian Men's Hockey Team

On July 28, India would witness PV Sindhu take the stage once again and her performance is something all Indians would be looking forward to with a lot of interest. She is a potential candidate for a medal in the competition when she takes on Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Ki in the Women’s Singles Group Play Stage:

Here's the schedule for July 28, 2021

Date Time Event Event name Athletes July 28, 2021 06:30 AM Hockey Women’s hockey: India vs Great Britain Pool A Team India July 28, 2021 07:30 AM Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage PV Sindhu July 28, 2021 07:31 AM Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations Tarundeep Rai July 28, 2021 08:00 AM Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh July 28, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing 49er Men’s Race 2, 3 and 4 KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar July 28, 2021 12:30 PM Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations Pravin Jadhav July 28, 2021 02:14 PM Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations Deepika Kumari July 28, 2021 02:30 PM Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage B Sai Praneeth July 28, 2021 02:33 PM Boxing Prelims: Round of 16-Women’s 75kg Pooja Rani

Live Streaming:

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.

