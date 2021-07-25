Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina kick off their Tokyo 2020 campaign against Ukraininag twins Liudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok. The Indian pair won the opening set 6-0 but the Ukranian duo rallied back to take the second game. Watch live score here.
Take the 1st set 6-0! #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021
India’s only artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak has failed to qualify after finishing 12th with a score of 42.565 following the completion of subdivision 1
PV Sindhu was dominant in her opening day win against her Israeli opponent winning the game 21-7, 21-11.
Next she will take on Hongkong’s Cheung Ngan Yi (WR 34) in her 2nd & final group stage match. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/7FzsGjZCl9— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021
Indian rowers Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh have qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls by finishing 3rd in the Repechage round.
Good news folks, our Rowers (Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh) have qualified for Semis (Men's Lightweight Double Sculls) by finishing 3rd in Repechage round. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/Iv9NyB88Ml— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021
Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the Women's 10m Air Rifle Final as they finished 12th and 13th respectively.
Last shooter to qualify (577 pts) #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/btOxJoJeMB— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021
Action continues at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 as the competition enters day two. On day one India had a reason to smile as Mirabai Chanu won silver medal I the 49kg competition in women’s weightlifting. Day two will see many Indian athletes in action and it is going super Sunday for fans. Meanwhile, stay on this page for all the major updates, latest news, event and match results and medal winners list from day two of Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 25: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 2.
Today Indians will be in action in Shooting, Artistic Gymnastics, Rowing, Badminton, Tennis, Sailing, Table Tennis, Boxing, Hockey and Swimming. Big names like Manu Bhaker, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Manika Batra, Mary Kom and men’s hockey team will take field. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 24: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.
India are currently at joint-12th spot on the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 medal tally. Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal on day one was the only medal that came India’s way. Today the county will be hoping to taste success in other sporting events as well. Meanwhile, China is on top of the medals count with four medals in their kitty following by Italy and hosts Japan, both on number two.