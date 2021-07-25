Action continues at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 as the competition enters day two. On day one India had a reason to smile as Mirabai Chanu won silver medal I the 49kg competition in women’s weightlifting. Day two will see many Indian athletes in action and it is going super Sunday for fans. Meanwhile, stay on this page for all the major updates, latest news, event and match results and medal winners list from day two of Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 25: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 2.

Today Indians will be in action in Shooting, Artistic Gymnastics, Rowing, Badminton, Tennis, Sailing, Table Tennis, Boxing, Hockey and Swimming. Big names like Manu Bhaker, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Manika Batra, Mary Kom and men’s hockey team will take field. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 24: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

India are currently at joint-12th spot on the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 medal tally. Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal on day one was the only medal that came India’s way. Today the county will be hoping to taste success in other sporting events as well. Meanwhile, China is on top of the medals count with four medals in their kitty following by Italy and hosts Japan, both on number two.