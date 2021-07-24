Mirabai Chanu is the talk of the nation today as the Weightlifter from Manipur opened India’s medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she won a silver in the Women's Weightlifting 49 kg category. The Indian lifted a total of 202kg to finish second to China’s Hou Zhihoi who won the gold with an Olympic record of 210 kgs. Meanwhile, here are some facts to know about Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First Medal At Tokyo Olympics 2020 With Silver In Weightlifting.

Mirabai Chanu became only the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s historic bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The 26-year-old athlete from Manipur was brilliant in her lifts setting her personal Olympic best on her route to a silver medal finish in the 49kg women’s category despite failing on an Olympic overall record lift of 117kg. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu on Winning Silver Medal in Women's Weightlifting 49kg Category at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Facts About Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu is only the second Indian weightlifter to win a medal at Olympics

She received India's highest civilian sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for 2018

In 2018, Chanu was awarded with the Padma Shri by the Government of India

Mirabai Chanu is a World record holder in clean and jerk in women’s 49kg category

Mirabai Chanu is only the fifth Indian individual to win a silver medal at the Olympics

Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the Women's Weightlifting 49 kg category came by setting her personal best Olympic record in Clean & Jerk with a 115 kg lift. She lifted 87kg in Snatch and had a total score of 202kg.

