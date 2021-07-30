End of the road for Deepika Kumari as she loses at An San in the quarterfinal 2. She lost 6-0
An San with three 10s won the first round. Deepika Kumari ended the first round with 27 points. An San Shot 30.
All eyes are on the Indian archer Deepika Kumari now.
So Deepika Kumari will be in action in the next few minutes now. She will take on An San. Here are the live streaming details of the game.
Finally, the women's hockey team is back as they have won 1-0 against Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was Navneet Kaur who had scored the goal for India after a beautiful pass fro Rani Rampal in the Group stage game.
The scoreboard continues to be on 0-0 even in the third quarter for the Indian women's hockey team. Ireland has been World Cup silver medallists, but they have failed to find the net so far in the game. Indian women's hockey team holding up quite well.
#Women's #Hockey :
India Vs Ireland | 0-0 at end of 3rd quarter— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021
No goals were scored in the first-half India vs Ireland, women's hockey match at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The scoreboard reads 0-0 for now!
Finally the action between Indian women's Hockey team and Ireland resumes after a delayed start.
Indian athlete Dutee Chand has finished seventh and has also missed out on Semi-Finals
Lovlina Borgohain assured India with the second medal as she registered a 4-1 Win Against Nien-Chin.
Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be an important day for the Indian contingent at the Games as the athletes will have an opportunity to secure a podium finish for themselves. Till now, only Mirabau Chanu has won a medal with silver in Weightlifting for India at Tokyo 2020 and several stars will be aiming to add to that tally. So we bring you all the live updates and medal winners from Day 7 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.
India had a mixed outing on Day 6 with many positives to take than negatives as the Men’s hockey team secured their place in the Quarter-Finals with a win over defending champions. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Archer Atanu Das and Boxer Satish Kumar also moved closer to a medal at the Olympics with wins in their respective matches. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.
On a sour note, legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom saw her bid for another Olympic medal come to an end as she was defeated by Colombia’s Igrit Valencia in the round of 16. Meanwhile, swimmer Sajan Prakash also failed to qualify for Men’s 100m butterfly finals with Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh securing India’s best-ever finish at the Olympics.
However, on Day 7, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain can move closer to an Olympic medal while the likes of Deepika Kumari and Manu Bhaker could see themselves on the podium come the end of the day. Indian athletics contingent will also begin their campaign at the games.