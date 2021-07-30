Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be an important day for the Indian contingent at the Games as the athletes will have an opportunity to secure a podium finish for themselves. Till now, only Mirabau Chanu has won a medal with silver in Weightlifting for India at Tokyo 2020 and several stars will be aiming to add to that tally. So we bring you all the live updates and medal winners from Day 7 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

India had a mixed outing on Day 6 with many positives to take than negatives as the Men's hockey team secured their place in the Quarter-Finals with a win over defending champions. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Archer Atanu Das and Boxer Satish Kumar also moved closer to a medal at the Olympics with wins in their respective matches.

On a sour note, legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom saw her bid for another Olympic medal come to an end as she was defeated by Colombia’s Igrit Valencia in the round of 16. Meanwhile, swimmer Sajan Prakash also failed to qualify for Men’s 100m butterfly finals with Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh securing India’s best-ever finish at the Olympics.

However, on Day 7, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain can move closer to an Olympic medal while the likes of Deepika Kumari and Manu Bhaker could see themselves on the podium come the end of the day. Indian athletics contingent will also begin their campaign at the games.