Team India had a brilliant outing at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Day 7 and will once again resume their bid for another medal at the 32nd edition of the Games on Day 8. Mirabai Chanu is the sole Indian medal winner at the competition till now with a silver in weightlifting but Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also secured herself a podium finish after win in her Quarter-Final bout. Meanwhile, we take a look at India’s schedule for Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Highlights.

Day 8 will also present the prospect of securing another medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as shuttler PV Sindhu can confirm herself a podium finish with a win in her semi-final match against Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying. Meanwhile, boxer Pooja Rani will also be aiming for a medal as she is one win away from securing a podium finish. Lovlina Borgohain: Here's Everything About The Kick-Boxer Turned Boxer, Who Assured a Medal to India in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Archer Atanu Das defeated South Korean JH Oh in Round of 32 and will now be aiming to move a step closer to a medal at Tokyo 2020 as he faces Japanese Takaharu Furukawa in the round of 16 with medal events scheduled for later in the day if he manages to advance further. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team will hope to book a place in the quarter-finals.

India Schedule For Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 8

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes July 31, 2021 04:15 AM Golf Men’s Round 2, Round 3 Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane July 31, 2021 05:00 AM Equestrian Individual Dressage Session 3 Fouaad Mirza July 31, 2021 06:00 AM Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Seema Punia July 31, 2021 07:18 AM Archery Men’s 1/8 Elimination Atanu Das July 31, 2021 07:25 AM Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Kamalpreet Kaur July 31, 2021 07:30 AM Boxing Men’s Flyweight Round of 16 Amit Panghal July 31, 2021 08:30 AM Shooting Women’s 50m Rifle Three Position Qualifying Tejaswini Sawant July 31, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Men’s 49er Race 10,11, 12 KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar July 31, 2021 08:45 AM Hockey Women’s Pool A (India vs South Africa) Team India July 31, 2021 11:15 AM Archery Men’s Quarterfinal Atanu Das (Subject To Qualification) July 31, 2021 12:15 PM Archery Men’s Semifinal Atanu Das (Subject To Qualification) July 31, 2021 01:15 PM Archery Men’s Bronze Medal Match Atanu Das (Subject To Qualification) July 31, 2021 01:30 PM Archery Men’s Gold Medal Match Atanu Das (Subject To Qualification) July 31, 2021 02:30 PM Badminton Women’s Singles Semifinals PV Sindhu July 31, 2021 03:36 PM Boxing Women’s Middleweight Quarter-Final Pooja Rani July 31, 2021 03:40 PM Athletics Men’s Long Jump Sreeshankar

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.

