F1 2025 Schedule: Check Out New Race Days in Formula One Season 75 With FIA Calendar Released

Formula One 2024 season had its moments with crashes, dashes, sprints, burn-outs, and scandals defining the season. In the end, there was little margin between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with the Netherlands’ racer winning the title just two races before the conclusion of the season. It was even closer fight for the top spot in the constructors’ standings. But McLearen-Mercedes won their first title of the 21st century surpassing Ferrari and Red Bul Racing in the final race. While everything is now wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for th Formula One 2024 season had its moments with crashes, dashes, sprints, burn-outs, and scandals defining the season. In the end, there was little margin between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with the Netherlands’ racer winning the title just two races before the conclusion of the season. It was even closer fight for the top spot in the constructors’ standings. But McLearen-Mercedes won their first title of the 21st century surpassing Ferrari and Red Bul Racing in the final race. While everything is now wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for the F1 2025 season, which will be a Diamond Jubilee season in Formula One. Check out the F1 2025 schedule below. Carlos Sainz to Receive F1-75 Car as Farewell Gift From Ferrari After Four Seasons With Italian Formula 1 Giants.
In the 2025 F1 season, there will be no extra track added to the schedule but the dates vary due to the Ramadan season overlapping the race days. The FIA and Formula 1 announced the calendar. Kicking off with the Australian Grand Prix in March and concluding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. There will be a slight change in some schedules at the start of the season only. the paddock will again visit five of the world’s seven continents.
Also, the changes made to the calendar in 2024 to create a better geographical flow of races have been carried over to 2025. Check out the F1 2025 schedules below. Lewis Hamilton to Buy-in KTM MotoGP Team, Director Pit Beirer Confirms ‘Concrete Talks And Negotiations’.
Fans will be eager to see the result of a new-formed collab between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari while Lando Norris' improved performances will also be interesting factors deciding factor in the F1 2025 season. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).
F1 2025 Schedule: Check Out New Race Days in Formula One Season 75 With FIA Calendar Released
A new season in Formula One is upon us with Max Verstappen and McLaren Mercedes crowned the driver and constructors’ champions respectively in the recent season. Looking at the F1 2025 season, the schedule will have 24 races once again but there will be slight changes in the dates incorporating the festive seasons. Check out the complete F1 2025 schedule below.
F1 2025 Schedule: Races and New Dates
F1 2025 Schedule: Races and New Dates
Date
Country
Venue
March 14-16
Australian GP
Melbourne
March 21-23
Chinese GP
Shanghai
April 4-6
Japanese GP
Suzuka
April 11-13
Bahrain GP
Sakhir
April 18-20
Saudi Arabia GP
Jeddah
May 2-4
USA GP
Miami
May 16-18
Italian GP
Imola
May 23-25
Monaco GP
Monaco
May 30 – June 1
Spanish GP
Barcelona
June 13-15
Canadian GP
Montreal
June 27-29
Austrian GP
Spielberg
July 4-6
United Kingdom GP
Silverstone
July 25-27
Belgium GP
Spa
August 1-3
Hungarian GP
Budapest
August 29-31
Netherlands GP
Zandvoort
September 5-7
Italian GP
Monza
September 19-21
Azerbaijan
Baku
October 3-5
Singapore
Singapore
October 17-19
USA
Austin
October 24-26
Mexican GP
Mexico City
November 7-9
Brazilian GP
Sao Paulo
November 20-22
USA
Las Vegas
November 28-30
Qatar
Lusail
December 5-7
Abu Dhabi
Yas Marina
Formula One 2024 season had its moments with crashes, dashes, sprints, burn-outs, and scandals defining the season. In the end, there was little margin between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with the Netherlands’ racer winning the title just two races before the conclusion of the season. It was even closer fight for the top spot in the constructors’ standings. But McLearen-Mercedes won their first title of the 21st century surpassing Ferrari and Red Bul Racing in the final race. While everything is now wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for the F1 2025 season, which will be a Diamond Jubilee season in Formula One. Check out the F1 2025 schedule below. Carlos Sainz to Receive F1-75 Car as Farewell Gift From Ferrari After Four Seasons With Italian Formula 1 Giants.
In the 2025 F1 season, there will be no extra track added to the schedule but the dates vary due to the Ramadan season overlapping the race days. The FIA and Formula 1 announced the calendar. Kicking off with the Australian Grand Prix in March and concluding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. There will be a slight change in some schedules at the start of the season only. the paddock will again visit five of the world’s seven continents.
Also, the changes made to the calendar in 2024 to create a better geographical flow of races have been carried over to 2025. Check out the F1 2025 schedules below. Lewis Hamilton to Buy-in KTM MotoGP Team, Director Pit Beirer Confirms ‘Concrete Talks And Negotiations’.
Fans will be eager to see the result of a new-formed collab between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari while Lando Norris' improved performances will also be interesting factors deciding factor in the F1 2025 season.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).