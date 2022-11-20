The Formula One 2022 season is set to finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. The race, which would be held at the Yas Marina Circuit and Sebastian Vettel, one of the sports’ greatest, is set to bid adieu to Formula One. The German Formula One legend won four world championships and has, over the years, not only enthralled fans, but earned the respect and love of his competitors. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez are second and third respectively in the Formula One standings with 290 points. They would be competing for second place after Max Verstappen having won the title already, with 429 points this season. Sebastian Vettel Retirement: All 20 Formula 1 Drivers Unite for Dinner To Celebrate German’s Illustrious Career

Verstappen will start from the pole position in this race ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. As Vettel says goodbye to the sport, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The main race is scheduled to begin on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Abu Dhabi GP 2022 Main Race?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 main race live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).