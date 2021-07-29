Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been all about memorable moments, iconic victories and shocking upsets. Athletes have also gotten creative in their post-match interviews and celebrations. The Olympics this year seems to get interesting every day and just when you thought you had it all, there comes up something even more jaw-dropping. This time, it's Australian athlete Jessica Fox who took repairing her kayak to a whole new level by using a condom to fix some scrapes and bumps. Yes! you read that right. A condom to repair a damaged canoe! And guess what, she went on to win the bronze medal in the women's kayak final on July 27 and today, she has won the gold medal in the kayak slalom event. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 30: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 7

Taking to Tiktok, Fox shared a video where she was talking about 'how kayakers use condoms.' In the video, she used a condom to repair the bumps in her canoe. A carbon mixture was initially put on the surface and it was later covered with a condom, to ensure a smooth finish to the repair work.

The athletes participating in the Olympics have been given a total of 1,60,000 condoms but they have been equally advised to not engage in intimacy and sexual activities because of the risk of spreading COVID-19. So, Fox found out an entirely different way to use a condom, something which is far far away from what it is originally meant for.

There was this discussion about cardboard beds being provided to the athletes residing in the Olympics village. These beds, also called, 'anti-sex beds' were said to not hold more than one person at once and some athletes, most popularly Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked this myth by jumping on one of the cardboard beds to prove that they could, in fact, take pressure. These cardboard beds were provided keeping in mind the fact that they can be easily recycled after the competition ends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).