Indian Badminton is currently searching for new stars in both men's and women's category since there is a dearth of talent in both categories as the seniors, who once dominated the arena in PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa, HS Prannoy have either retired or are on a decline. In the men's singles it is only Lakshya Sen who has been leading the unit, specially with his best coming in Paris Olympics 2024, where he finished fourth. Amid this crisis, India wants new players coming up the ranks who can takeover the baton and challenge the world beaters from across the globe. Ayush Shetty has been a name that has raised hopes for the fans. Ayush Shetty Stuns World Number Nine Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi Sharma Becomes Youngest Indian to Reach BWF World Tour Final at US Open 2025.

Ayush Shetty has reached his first final on the BWF World Tour after a third-place finish at the Orleans Masters earlier this year. Shetty orchestrated a massive upset, defeating World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in the US Open 2025 semifinal. Ayush will now square off against Brian Yang of Canada in the final and will look to end the men's singles title drought that has been there in 2025 so far. Beating Chou Tien Chen clearly shows the amazing capability he has as Chou has been the runner-up in Indonesia Masters Super 1000 2025 and made it to the quarterfinal in Paris Olympics. Fans are hopeful for him succeeding the likes of Srikanth and Prannoy. Fans, who are eager to know more about Ayush, will get the entire information here.

Ayush Shetty Quick Facts

# Ayush Shetty is born on May 3, 2005.

# He is currently 19 years old.

# Ayush hails from Sanoor near Karkala in Karnataka.

# Ayush's Badminton career started with the inspiration and guidance from his father.

# Ayush kept playing well in the junior circuit and he won the Denmark Junior International in 2021.

# Ayush's first major domestic title came in 2022 in the All-India Junior Ranking Tournament.

# Ayush made a big jump in the next year in 2023, when he won the bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in USA.

# He also secured runner-up position in the Odisha Masters Super 100 competition the same year

# He also secured runner-up positions in the Bahrain International Challenge in 2023 and Dutch Open in 2024.

# Ayush started being part of the BWF World tour since 2023 aand featured in several competitions.

# Ayush has already defeated the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew and attracted eyeballs.

# His major breakthrough came in the US Open 2025 when he made all the way to the final of the S 300 competition.

# Ayush is currently ranked 34 in the world.

# For him defeating World no 9, Chou Tien Chen was a difficult task, but he achieved it and created history by entering the final.

Whatever maybe the result of the US Open 2025 men's singles finals between Ayush Shetty and Brian Yang be, it doesn't change that Ayush Shetty is one of the most talented youngsters India has in their ranks and if taken care, he can grow out to be a contender for them in the big competitions in the near future. Injuries, physical development and technical training is all he has to focus from here on so that India end their drought of men's singles medals in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).