Mumbai, February 18: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has dropped two places in the women's singles world rankings, according to the latest update released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who has just played two tournaments in 2025, dropped from world number 13 to world number 15 following her withdrawal from the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships due to a niggle. Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025: India Crashes Out in Quarterfinals After Loss Against Japan.

She reached the quarter-finals at the India Open Super 750 and lost in the first round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500. She is sitting at 15th spot with 57,190 points in the women's singles list, topped by her Korean opponent An Se young with 111,867 points. On the other hand, Malvoka Bansod saw a jump of three spots to enter the top 30, sitting 28th with 44,752 points.

In the men's singles chart, Lakshya Sen remained India’s top shuttler staying at world number 10 with 63,668 points. HS Prannoy is 31 (44,662 points). China's Shi Yu Qi, who won the season opener Malaysia Open and finished third in Indonesia Masters, is topping the chart with 100,415 points. FIH Women’s Pro League 2024–25: India National Hockey Team Defeat England 3–2 To Kickstart Campaign.

Star men’s doubles Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had consecutive semifinal finishes in the Malaysia Open and India Open, continued to be at world number seven with 73,430 points. Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen are on the men's doubles ranking summit with 94,903 points.

The mixed pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto has become the top mixed doubles pair in the country after the duo rose seven places to enter the top 30. In the women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly remained the top Indians in the category. They are placed ninth with 59,611 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).