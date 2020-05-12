Balbir Singh Sr, Hockey Legend, Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Condition Critical

Balbir Singh Sr | File Photo | (Photo Credits- Facebook @balbirsinghsenior)

New Delhi, May 12: Hockey legend Balbir Singh sr. on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest. The triple Olympic gold medallists condition has since improved but remains in critical state at Fortis Mohali where he was admitted on Friday.

"Doctors will continuously assess his condition over the next 24-48 hours before any further statements about his condition are issued. He continues to be on ventilator assistance," his grandson Kabir said in a statement. Earlier, the 95-year-old had tested negative for COVID-19.

Balbir was part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 1948 London Olympics, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956. His record for most individual goals scored in an Olympic men's hockey final remains unbeaten. Balbir had set this record when he scored five goals in India's 6-1 win over Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Games.

Balbir was the head coach of the Indian team for the 1975 men's World Cup, which India won and the 1971 men's World Cup, where India earned a bronze medal.

In July 2019, Balbir was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. He was admitted following breathing problems in the Respiratory ICU of the PGIMER.