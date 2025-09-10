Match 3 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will witness a Group B encounter, where the Bangladesh national cricket team will play their tournament opener against the Hong Kong national cricket team on September 10. The BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh will be led by Litton Das, who are coming off a successful home season, and will look to better their performance from their last Asia Cup T20I 2022 edition. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Kickstart Campaign With 94-Run Win Over Hong Kong

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have played only one T20I against each other, with the Hong Kong national cricket team winning the contest. beating the Bangla Tigers by two wickets. However, Hong Kong heads into the Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh with a loss, suffering a 94-run defeat against Afghanistan in their tournament opener. Ahead of the BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 match, let us read below about the weather forecast in Abu Dhabi and the pitch conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather

The weather forecast at Abu Dhabi for the BAN vs HL Asia Cup 2025 match on September 11 is rain-free. However, the temperatures on September 11 are expected to be on the higher side, with temperatures reaching over 40 °C during the day, and early 30°C during the night. With no rain expected, dew might not play a part in the result of the match. Why is Hong Kong Cricket Team Called Hong Kong, China in Asia Cup 2025?.

Abu Dhabi Weather Live

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi witnessed a batter paradise in the opening Asia Cup 2025 match, where the bowler found some support in the second half of the match with the track sprinkled with live and dead grass. The spinners struggled to find their rhythm and will need to display discipline.

