Warsaw, August 10: Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel from Deceuninck-Quickstep won the general classification of the Tour de Pologne 2020, while his teammate won the last stage in Krakow, Poland.

Before the last part of the race on Sunday, 20-year-old Evenepoel was a clear favourite enjoying an almost two minute advantage over second placed Jakob Fuglgang (Astana), reports Xinhua news agency.

Fulsgang defended the second position, followed by Simon Yates from Mitchelton Scott. The Dane lost by one minute 52 seconds to the winner while Yates' was down by 2 minute 28 seconds.

It was a perfect day for Deceuninck-Quickstep as Evenpoel's teammate Davide Ballerini won the last stage of the Tour de Pologne 2020.

"It was a difficult stage. It started at full speed and at the beginning there were climbs, but we were focused. We tried to control the race all day, which we did," Ballerini commented.

The winner of the last stage dedicated his triumph to his teammate Fabio Jakobsen, who was in serious condition after a dramatic crash in the first stage.

"We don't have direct contact with Fabio, but we communicate with him through our doctor who does a great job here. Now Fabio's situation is better. Our minds and hearts are with Jakobsen," said the Italian rider.

