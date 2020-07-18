Riding on half-centuries from Aiden Markram (70) and skipper AB de Villiers (61), Takealot Eagles won the gold medal in 3TC Solidarity Cup. The two batsmen made an absolute mockery of the opposition bowlers and guide their side to an emphatic win. After scoring 66/1 in the first half of their innings, Eagles became even more lethal in the second half and scored 94 runs in their next six overs, guiding their side to a total of 160/4. Mr D Food Kites, tried to chase down Eagles' total but were restricted to 138/3 and bagged the silver medal. In the last innings, OUTsurance Kingfishers also couldn’t do much as they received the bronze medal after scoring 113/5. AB de Villiers Is Back! Fans Delighted to See Former South African Skipper in Action.

The 3TC Solidarity Cup marked the return of cricket in South Africa after the COVID-19 crisis. However, it was played in a different format altogether as three teams were participating in one contest. The encounter was a 36-over affair where each side for 12 overs. Those 12 overs were split into two of six overs each. The teams were facing off each other turn by turn. Also, only eight players are playing per side. 3TC Solidarity Cup: South African Players Including AB de Villiers, CSA Director Graeme Smith and Makhaya Ntini Take a Knee.

Well, AB de Villiers looked at his prime during the course of his stupendous knock and fans are expecting him to don South Africa’s jersey once again. In fact, Cricket South Africa director and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was also present in the stadium and ignoring De Villier’s mayhem will not be easy for him. So, it will be interesting to see whether fans will see the Proteas maverick again in the national jersey or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).