AB de Villiers Birthday Special: 6 Quick Facts You Need to Know About the Former South African Cricketer As He Turns 36

AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: IANS)

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is one of the finest batsmen to have graced the cricket game. De Villiers was born February 17, 1984, at Bela-Bela, South Africa. The right-handed batsman retired from international cricket in 2018. However, there are some speculations that the senior batsman could come out of retirement and feature in the T20 World Cup 2020 later this year. De Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 78 T20Is for South Africa. AB de Villiers Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century Against Melbourne Stars in BBL 2019–20, Twitterati Celebrate the Maverick’s Return to Form (Watch Video).

In Tests, the talented right-handed batsman scored 8765 runs at an average of 50.66. In ODIs, he scored 9577 runs averaging 53.50 and in T20Is he has 1672 runs against his name. The former South African batsman has 22 and 25 centuries in Tests and ODIs respectively. Meanwhile, as de Villiers turns 36, we bring to you some facts about the former South African cricketer. AB de Villiers to Come Out of International Retirement? South Africa Star Expresses Desire to Play in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

AB de Villiers is a recipient of a medal from the former South African president Nelson Mandela. He won it for a science project.

AB de Villiers holds the record of scoring the fastest century in ODIs. He reached the milestone off 31 balls in 2015 against West Indies.

The South African holds the record of the most Test innings before a duck. In his first 78 innings, ABD was never dismissed for a nought.

De Villiers has been a member of South Africa Junior Davis Cup Tennis Team. He was also a national badminton Under-19 champion.

At junior level for national team, ABD has played hockey, football and rugby as well.

The talented cricketer also held six South African school swimming records.

While AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket, he continues to entertain his fans around the world in various T20 leagues. The South African will be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020. And, if all goes well, who knows Mr 360 will be back in South African colours for the T20 World Cup.