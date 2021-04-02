Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dasher AB de Villiers picked his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI ahead of IPL 2021. The Proteas star, who has been one of the best batsmen in the tournament's history, has been playing under Virat Kohli's leadership since 2013. Although he picked Kohli in his special XI, the 37-year-old went with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as the captain of the team. Notably, De Villiers even picked himself in the side, and he doesn't require any justification. AB de Villiers Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Team Bubble in Chennai.

"Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi (Daredevils), Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit (Sharma) at No. 2," De Villiers told Cricbuzz in a conversation. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

A modest AB de Villiers didn't directly pick himself, but he kept himself in the option for the number four slot with Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja were the two all-rounders in the team. The bowling line-up featured Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Then obviously Virat (Kohli) at No. 3, followed by I'd say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I'd put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and (Jasprit) Bumrah at 11," de Villiers said.

While De Villiers' all-time XI is studded with big names, there were some notable absentees as well. Suresh Raina, the second most successful batsman in IPL, and Lasith Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, were among the big names to miss out.

AB de Villiers All-Time IPL XI: Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson/Steve Smith/AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah

