AB de Villiers Not Willing to Commit Anything Regarding His Comeback in International Cricket Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: Facebook/abdevillers)

Cricket fans all around the world went in frenzy when former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed his desire to make a comeback in international cricket. Even Cricket South African chief Graeme Smith and head coach Mark Boucher also showcased their interest of seeing the former right-handed batsman in the national side. However, the 36-year old, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2018, has refused to make any sort of commitments owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The veteran batsman said that he definitely wants to don the Proteas jersey again. However, he can’t commit his plans as South Africa’s forthcoming assignments are under jeopardy. AB de Villiers Rubbishes Reports of Cricket South Africa Asking Him to Lead Proteas Again.

"Yes, that is one of my big worries. The schedule over the next 12-24 months is very unclear. No one knows where this virus is heading and what's going to happen with the cricket schedule around the world," said AB de Villiers during Star Sports’ show 'Cricket Connected'.

However, the star batsman also said that he’s keeping himself in shape amid the lockdown as fitness will play an important factor in his international return. "That is one of the big reasons why I am not committing to any cricket at the moment. I have always been a person who tries to stay in now as much as possible, for now it is important for me to think there might be a possibility that I could play for SA again,” he added.

The 228-ODI veteran also said that he wants to go back to the form he was in 2015 as at that time, he was at his prime. "Once I get an opportunity to go outside my house is to start hitting the cricket ball and to get into that form that I was in 2015 and let's say in the latter half of my career when I was playing good cricket. I want to get into that form of playing cricket as quickly as I can,” he said.

Talking about the possible postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to 2021, De Villiers said that he doesn’t want to commit anything with the fate of the gala tournament being uncertain. He also revealed that some of his commitments in the past have been hurting. Thus, he doesn’t want to replicate his mistake again.

"Yes things might change if the tournament [T20 World Cup] gets postponed to 2021, I don't know. To be honest, it is something I don't want to commit to at the moment because of past experiences... really getting hurt in the past. I sort of burnt myself in the past by committing to certain things I wasn't 100% sure of... not communicating as well as I wanted to, to the right people at the right time,” said the RCB batsman.