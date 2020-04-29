AB de Villiers Rubbishes Reports of Cricket South Africa Asking Him to Lead Proteas Again

AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Several reports were doing rounds of social media that AB de Villiers has been asked to lead the national side again by Cricket South Africa (CSA). However, the 36-year old took to his official Twitter account and rubbished all the news. The former Proteas skipper clarified that CSA hasn’t approached him to lead the Proteas cricket team once again and also urged his fans to not believe in the false news. Earlier, the news broke out that it was De Villiers only who revealed that CSA has asked him to become the national captain again during a chat show.

As soon as the news came out, cricket fans all over the world went in frenzy to see the maverick in international cricket fans. However, the talismanic batsman, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2018, claimed that all those reports were false. “Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone,” wrote the RCB star on Twitter. Have a look. AB de Villiers Recalls His First Interaction With Virat Kohli in 2011, Says ‘I Didn’t Trust the Guy Back Then.’

View Tweet:

Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 29, 2020

In recent times, there have been several talks about AB de Villiers making a comeback in international cricket. During the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League, the right-handed batsman expressed his desire to don the Proteas jersey again. In fact, team’s head coach Mark Boucher also wants the veteran back in the side especially with the ICC T20 World cup 2020 being scheduled to be played later this year. However, any official news on the topic hasn’t come out yet. Hence, only time will tell De Villiers’ fate in international cricket.