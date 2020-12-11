With or without gloves, Wridddhiman Saha has once again proved he has the safest hands in the Indian cricket team at the moment. The 36-year-old took a stunner at mid-wicket to dismiss Nic Maddinson during the India A vs Australia A pink ball Test match in Sydney. Saha, who helped India A draw the first practice game with a fighting half-century, is playing the three-day pink-ball Test match as a specialist batsman with Rishabh Pant keeping wickets for the visitors. Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts for Checking on Cameron Green After Youngster Was Hit on the Head During India A vs Australia A Pink Ball Practice Match (Watch Video).

Saha’s spectacular catch came in the 16th over of Australia’s innings with the home team trailing on 46/3. Mohammed Siraj bowled a length delivery on middle stump and Maddinson went for an adventurous pull. Jasprit Bumrah Given a Guard of Honour By Members of Team India for his Maiden First-Class Fifty During IND A vs AUS A Day-Night Practice Game.

What. A. Catch

WHAT. A. CATCH! 👌👌 @Wriddhipops is excellent behind the stumps and equally good in the outfield. #TeamIndia 📷 - Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/j7J7fFVCnn — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

But Saha, who was fielding at short mid-wicket, sprinted backwards and dived full length to pluck the ball from thin air. Maddinson was looking good during his 34-ball 19 runs and had stitched a 40-run stand with Marcus Harris before Saha took the stunner to dismiss him. Take a look at the video.

Wriddhiman Saha Takes Stunning Catch

What a ripper from Wriddhiman Saha! pic.twitter.com/gNRyTGj9hc — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 11, 2020

Australia, meanwhile, trail India by 86 runs after getting bundled for 108 after they had first folded India for 194 runs. Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini were the stars for India A with the ball with both taking three wickets each. Shami ended with figures of 3/29 while Saini took 3/19. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets but it was with the bat he impressed more.

Bumrah hit his maiden first-class half-century and bailed India out on day 1 of the pink ball practice match after they had been reduced to 116/8 at one stage. Bumrah then stitched a 78-run stand with Siraj for the final wicket to take India to a respectable total. Bumrah remained not-out on 55 from 57 deliveries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).