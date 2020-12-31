Adelaide Strikers are up against Perth Scorchers in their next fixture in KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday (December 31). Both teams had contrasting campaigns this season which makes Adelaide firm favourites to win the game. The Alex Carey-led team has are sitting at fourth position in team standings with 13 points in five games. They even can climb at the pinnacle of the team standings after grabbing four points in their upcoming assignment. On the other hand, Scorchers are yet to get a win and are reeling at the last position in the points table. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of STR vs SCO match. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Strikers have been a well-balanced unit so far and will like to bag some more points in their tally. The likes of Philip Salt, skipper Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw have delivered in the batting department while Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle are brilliant as ever with the ball in hand. On the other hand, Scorchers’ batting line-up is also studded with some big names like Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner. Simultaneously, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, and Jason Behrendorff are proven stars in this format of the game. As the encounter gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday (December 31). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads:

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis(w), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente

