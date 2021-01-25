Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder clash in their final group matches of KFC Big Bash League season 10. Both teams have played 13 games each and have won seven and lost six. But Adelaide Strikers are a point ahead and sit at third while Sydney Thunder are a place down. They also faced each other in their previous match which Adelaide Strikers won by six runs. The Travis Head led team are on a two-match winning streak and are yet to win three consecutive matches in BBL 2020-21. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder match please scroll down for all relevant information. Highest Total in BBL: Sydney Thunder Break Record, Check Full List of Highest Team Scores in Big Bash League.

The team that wins here will be the favourite to qualify for the BBL playoff while the loser will have to depend on other results to progress. Alex Carey showed great form against Brisbane Heat and smashed this BBL’s season’s first century. He will be crucial to Adelaide Strikers’ chance with the bat. Take a look at the streaming and telecast details.

When is Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder match in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The match will be held on January 25 (Monday) and it has a scheduled start time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Ryan Gibson, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Chris Green, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha.

