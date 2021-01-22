Sydney Thunder broke the highest team total record in the big Bash League (BBL) during the 46-run win over rivals Sydney Sixers. Thunder posted 232 for five in their allotted 20 overs to break the previous record of 223/8 set by Hobart Hurricanes in 2017 against Melbourne Renegades. Thunder thanks to Alex Hales’ 110 off 56 balls posted the mammoth target. Ben Cutting provided his side with an impetus towards the end with an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls. Michael Neser Takes One-Handed Stunning Catch During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020–21 Match (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers failed to chase the total and managed 186 for five in their allotted overs. Interestingly, Thunder’s previous highest total of 219/7 against Melbourne Stars was scored just last month. They now feature twice on the list of highest team totals in BBL.

Highest Team Totals in BBL

Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date Sydney Thunder 232/5 20.0 11.6 1 Sydney Sixers Adelaide 22 Jan 2021 Hobart Hurricanes 223/8 20.0 11.15 2 Melbourne Renegades Melbourne (Docklands) 12 Jan 2017 Melbourne Renegades 222/4 20.0 11.1 1 Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne (Docklands) 12 Jan 2017 Melbourne Stars 219/1 20.0 10.95 1 Sydney Sixers Melbourne 12 Jan 2020 Sydney Thunder 219/7 20.0 10.95 1 Melbourne Stars Canberra 29 Dec 2020 Hobart Hurricanes 217/1 20.0 10.85 1 Adelaide Strikers Adelaide 26 Jan 2020 Perth Scorchers 213/3 20.0 10.65 1 Brisbane Heat Perth 11 Jan 2020 Brisbane Heat 212/3 20.0 10.6 1 Hobart Hurricanes Hobart 3 Jan 2020 Hobart Hurricanes 210/7 19.2 10.86 2 Brisbane Heat Brisbane 28 Dec 2013 Melbourne Renegades 210/3 20.0 10.5 1 Brisbane Heat Melbourne (Docklands) 30 Dec 2013 Hobart Hurricanes 210/4 20.0 10.5 1 Perth Scorchers Perth 1 Feb 2018

The ongoing season is the tenth edition of the BBL, which started in 2011. BBL is an eight-team event. Currently Sydney Sixers lead the points table with 32 points. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are paced on third.

