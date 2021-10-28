Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in a Group 2 Super 12 encounter on Friday, October 29. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This clash is going to be one between two sides who are very much in form at the moment. After an emphatic win over India, Pakistan continued with their momentum, defeating New Zealand in their second match and are currently seated at the top of the points table in Group 2. Afghanistan on the other hand are heading into this clash after a dominant 130-run win over Scotland. Although Pakistan might just be the favourites on paper, Afghanistan cannot be counted out at all, given the abundance of T20 cricket experience that some of their main players have. Hardik Pandya Bowls During India Training Session, Practices Batting Under MS Dhoni Ahead of New Zealand Clash at T20 World Cup 2021

A win for Pakistan would almost guarantee a spot in the semifinals while Afghanistan can go on to the top of the table if they secure victory, as their net-run rate is very healthy at the moment and they are looking very dangerous. They would up against a real test in Pakistan but with the kind of form they are, Nabi would back his players to walk away with all two points.

AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be named as the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 AFG vs PAK Fantasy Team.

AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Najibullah Zadran (AFG) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can be picked as the batsmen.ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: England Remain Top Of Group 1 After Win Over Bangladesh

AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (AFG) and Shadab Khan (PAK) can be picked as the all-rounders on this side.

AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Hassan Ali (PAK), Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (AFG), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) can be named as the bowlers of the side.

AFG vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shadab Khan (PAK), Rashid Khan (AFG), Hassan Ali (PAK), Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (AFG, Haris Rauf (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) can be picked as captain of your AFG vs PAK Dream11 team while Mohammad Nabi (AFG) can be named as the vice-captain.

