AFG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan National Cricket Team takes on South Africa National Cricket Team in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This will be the first game of Group B with Australia and England, the other two teams in the group. The AFG vs SA CT 2025 match 3 takes place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 21. The AFG vs SA CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AFG vs SA ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team. England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced: Jamie Smith Included, Jofra Archer Returns.

South Africa played a couple of matches in Pakistan during the tri-series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but lost both of them. With Afghanistan doing well in recent times, the match is expected to be a closely fought one. Meanwhile, in the AFG vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Afghanistan and six from South Africa cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) and David Miller (SA).

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG).

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA) and Rashid Khan (AFG).

AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Marco Jansen (c), Rashid Khan (vc). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated.

AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), David Miller (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Rashid Khan (AFG).

