International umpire from Afghanistan, Bismillah Jan Shinwari, died as a result of a roadside car explosion which happened on Saturday near Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. The 36-year-old has stood in several domestic and international cricket matches. It is understood that at least 15 people were killed and 30 others were wounded in the suicide blast. Reports suggest that some of Shinwari’s relatives were also injured. Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Kabul Eagles Owner Makes Debut in Afghanistan League, Gets Banned For Misbehaviour.

Bismillah Jan Shinwari has officiated in five international matches and was also an umpire at the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day and the 2017–18 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day tournaments happened in Afghanistan. The 36-year-old umpire had also featured in several other games.

The explosion affected several people in Afganistan. According to local reports, the blast took the lives of at least 15 people with 30 other being injured. It is understood that the incident occurred near the district governor’s compound in the Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Nangarhar governor’s office confirmed the casualties and also stated that a number of gunmen wanted to enter the district governor’s compound but were killed by security forces.

