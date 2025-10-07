Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025: After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team will face each other in a three-game ODI series. The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, October 8. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh best fantasy playing XI prediction for the 1st ODI 2025 can find details below. AFG vs BAN 2025: Mohammad Saleem Safi Ruled Out of Afghanistan’s ODI Squad for Series Against Bangladesh Due to Injury, Bilal Sami Named Replacement.

Bangladesh whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. Throughout the series, Afghanistan struggled with the bat at the top and leaked runs with the ball, especially in the death bowlers. It was only the fourth time in the T20I history that Bangladesh had clean-swept an opposition in the format. This will give the Bangla Tigers a massive boost when they head into the three-match ODI series. Bangladesh Whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in BAN vs AFG 2025 T20I Series; Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan Star as Jaker Ali and Co Clinch Six-Wicket Win in 3rd T20I 2025.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jaker Ali (BAN).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN).

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mahedi Hasan Miraz (BAN).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Who Will Win AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh cricket team have been in excellent form recently. The Bangla Tigers are coming into this series after thrashing Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match T20I series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are struggling. Their bowlers have not performed well, especially in the death bowlers, which has cost them the T20I series. Bangladesh, with more match winners, will edge past Afghanistan in the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).