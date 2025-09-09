Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The third-ever T20I edition of the Asia Cup starts today (September 9) with Asia Cup 2025. In the tournament opener of the Asia Cup 2025, the Afghanistan national cricket team will square off against the Hong Kong national cricket team in their Group B encounter. This will be the fifteenth time these two Asian sides meet each other in T20Is, with Afghanistan winning 11 and Hong Kong coming out victorious in three. Afghanistan will be captained by the maverick Rashid Khan, while Yasim Murtaza will lead Hong Kong. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Afghanistan are coming into the contest having suffered a loss in the UAE T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final against Pakistan and will look to improve on claims of being the second-best team in Asia. A lot will depend on their veteran players coming good, having seen a slump in their last series.

On the other hand, Hong Kong will hope for a better Asia Cup outing this time around, having exited all their previous appearances in the first round. Hong Kong will depend heavily on Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, and Ehsan Khan to guide a young and vibrant team, along with skipper Murtaza.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Date September 9 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Hong Kong national cricket team in the tournament opener of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9. The live action of the AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 cricket match will begin from 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs NZ Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, the AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 match online viewing options live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches. FanCode will also provide online viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 25 and INR 189.

