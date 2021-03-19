Zimbabwe will fight for redemption as they take on Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (March 19). Afghanistan would be high on confidence after winning the first encounter by 48 runs. Moreover, a win in this game would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Hence, Sean Williams and Co must buckle up to turn the tables around in this fixture. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the AFG vs ZIM match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan Shine as Afghanistan Beat Zimbabwe by 48 Runs in 1st T20I.

Coming back to the first T20I, Afghanistan posted a mountain of 198/5 after being asked to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a brilliant knock of 87 runs, whereas skipper Asghar Afghan also scored a quick-fire half-century to his side a fiery finish. Chasing the massive total, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked in the hunt. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief, taking three wickets, whereas Fareed Malik and Karim Janat scalped two wickets. As a result, Zimbabwe were restricted to 150/7 and eventually lost the game. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be played on March 19, 2021 (Friday). The T20I will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is scheduled to begin from 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 Match in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters for the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series in the country. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with live score updates and match details by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Zimbabwe Squad: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Prince Masvaure, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva, Wellington Masakadza, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, Faraz Akram

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi

