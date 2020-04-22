After Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur Stuns Fans With an Amazing Magic Trick (Watch Video)

Harmanpreet Kaur's Magic Trick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s rising batting sensation Shreyas Iyer has been hogging a lot of limelight in recent times-not because of his batting performances, but due to his off-field antics. However, he is not the only cricketer who has magic tricks in his arsenal. Recently, India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur took to her official Instagram account and shared an interesting magic trick. In the video, the right-handed batswoman can be seen throwing a ping pong in the mirror. However, instead of colliding with the mirror, the ball goes inside and then comes out too. Shreyas Iyer Plays Rock Paper Scissors With His ‘Twin’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all,” wrote the 31-year old cricketer while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The caption perfectly depicts Harmanpreet’s trick as one really can’t find out on which part of the mirror, the star cricketer is standing. The video didn’t take long in getting viral and the comment section of the post was filled with praises. Well, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these sporting icons might not be able to showcase their on-filed blitzes. However, they certainly have other ways to entertain their fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at Harmanpreet’s jaw-dropping magic cricket.

View Post:

Harmanpreet Kaur was last seen in the blue jersey during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. The Women in Blue were phenomenal throughout the tournament and advanced the finals being undefeated. However, hosts Australia stunned them in the final game and registered an 85-run victory to lift their fifth T20 World Cup title.