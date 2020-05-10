After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP to Honour Maharashtra Police Amid Corornavirus Crisis

Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the policemen and the medical staff have been working relentlessly for the people. Now, Virat Kohli a while ago had changed his DP to honour the policeman. Now, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon in honour of the policeman of Maharashtra. In a tweet, he also thanked the policeman and said that they work tirelessly to keep them safe. Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan changed his Twitter DP to thank the Maharashtra Police. The Maharashtra police are truly doing a great job as they are making sure that the lockdown has been implemented well. Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Profile Picture as Tribute to Maharashtra Police Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

“A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe. Jai Hind,” read the tweet by Sachin. The Master Blaster like all of us has been confined to the four walls of the house and is seen letting his hair down with his family. Also prior to this, he urged all his fans to stay indoors to break the chain of the coronavirus. Now, check out the tweet by Sachin Tendulkar below:

A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Not very long ago did Sachin Tendulkar post a video where he was seen raising awareness and even asked the netizens to maintain social distancing to avoid getting in touch with coronavirus. The Master Blaster is also said to have donated an undisclosed amount to the CM Relief Fund.